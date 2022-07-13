Oakland 14, Texas 7

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 14 13 13 6 10 Machín 3b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .259 Laureano rf 6 2 1 2 0 2 .239 Murphy c 5 2 4 2 1 0 .240 Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 e-Garcia ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500 Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 b-Vogt ph-dh 2 1 0 1 1 0 .145 Andrus ss 5 2 1 1 1 2 .226 Bolt cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Kemp lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .208 c-Pinder ph-lf 3 2 1 4 0 2 .231 Allen 2b 5 2 1 0 1 0 .207

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 7 9 7 4 15 Smith 3b 6 1 3 1 0 1 .261 Semien 2b 6 1 2 3 0 0 .238 Seager ss 5 1 1 1 1 0 .245 García rf 5 1 0 0 1 2 .239 Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Taveras cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .328 Miller dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 a-Culberson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 d-Calhoun ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Huff c 4 1 0 0 1 4 .267 Duggar lf 5 1 0 0 0 4 .176

Oakland 010 030 010 108_14 13 0 Texas 200 100 002 101_7 9 2

a-flied out for Miller in the 7th. b-grounded out for Neuse in the 8th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 9th. d-singled for Culberson in the 9th. e-grounded out for Brown in the 10th.

E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), off Allard; Semien (12), off Kaprielian; Seager (21), off Trivino. RBIs_Kemp (14), Laureano 2 (19), Murphy 2 (36), Vogt (7), Machín (2), Garcia (1), Andrus (23), Pinder 4 (24), Semien 3 (42), Taveras (10), Seager (47), Calhoun (41), Smith (9). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). CS_García (2), Brown (1). SF_Machín.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Vogt, Brown); Texas 6 (García 2, Huff 2, Duggar 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 18; Texas 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Bolt 2, Vogt, Lowe.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian 5 4 3 3 1 4 70 5.09 Moll, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.00 Puk, H, 10 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.43 Trivino, BS, 7-9 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 7.11 Jackson, BS, 1-3 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2 28 3.09 Snead, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 10 6.63 Pruitt 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 5.09

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto 4 1-3 6 4 4 1 3 62 5.50 Moore 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 24 1.80 Bush 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.77 Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.26 Burke 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.19 Martin 1 1 1 0 0 0 9 2.79 Santana, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 6 5 3 1 34 3.57 Allard 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 8.47

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-0, Moore 1-0, Allard 3-3. IBB_off Jackson (Seager), off Snead (Huff), off Santana (Murphy). WP_Jackson(2). PB_Huff 2(3).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).

