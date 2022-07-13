Oakland 14, Texas 7

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
47
14
13
13
6
10
Machín 3b
4
1
1
1
1
0
.259
Laureano rf
6
2
1
2
0
2
.239
Murphy c
5
2
4
2
READ MORE
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|14
|13
|13
|6
|10
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Laureano rf
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|e-Garcia ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|b-Vogt ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.145
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Bolt cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|c-Pinder ph-lf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.231
|Allen 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|7
|9
|7
|4
|15
|
|Smith 3b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Semien 2b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|García rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.328
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Culberson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|d-Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Huff c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.267
|Duggar lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.176
|Oakland
|010
|030
|010
|108_14
|13
|0
|Texas
|200
|100
|002
|101_7
|9
|2
a-flied out for Miller in the 7th. b-grounded out for Neuse in the 8th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 9th. d-singled for Culberson in the 9th. e-grounded out for Brown in the 10th.
E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), off Allard; Semien (12), off Kaprielian; Seager (21), off Trivino. RBIs_Kemp (14), Laureano 2 (19), Murphy 2 (36), Vogt (7), Machín (2), Garcia (1), Andrus (23), Pinder 4 (24), Semien 3 (42), Taveras (10), Seager (47), Calhoun (41), Smith (9). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). CS_García (2), Brown (1). SF_Machín.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Vogt, Brown); Texas 6 (García 2, Huff 2, Duggar 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 18; Texas 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Bolt 2, Vogt, Lowe.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|70
|5.09
|Moll, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.00
|Puk, H, 10
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.43
|Trivino, BS, 7-9
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|7.11
|Jackson, BS, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|28
|3.09
|Snead, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|6.63
|Pruitt
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.09
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|62
|5.50
|Moore
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.80
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.77
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.26
|Burke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.19
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.79
|Santana, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|6
|5
|3
|1
|34
|3.57
|Allard
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|8.47
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-0, Moore 1-0, Allard 3-3. IBB_off Jackson (Seager), off Snead (Huff), off Santana (Murphy). WP_Jackson(2). PB_Huff 2(3).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.