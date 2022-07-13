Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 14, Texas 7

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:29 am
< a min read
      

Oakland

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
47
14
13
13

Totals
45
7
9
7

Machín 3b
4
1
1
1

Smith 3b
6
1
3
1

Laureano rf
6
2
1
2

Semien...

READ MORE

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 14 13 13 Totals 45 7 9 7
Machín 3b 4 1 1 1 Smith 3b 6 1 3 1
Laureano rf 6 2 1 2 Semien 2b 6 1 2 3
Murphy c 5 2 4 2 Seager ss 5 1 1 1
Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 García rf 5 1 0 0
Garcia ph-1b 2 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0
Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 1 2 1
Vogt ph-dh 2 1 0 1 Miller dh 2 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 2 1 1 Culberson ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Bolt cf 6 0 1 0 Calhoun ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Kemp lf 2 1 1 1 Huff c 4 1 0 0
Pinder ph-lf 3 2 1 4 Duggar lf 5 1 0 0
Allen 2b 5 2 1 0
Oakland 010 030 010 108 14
Texas 200 100 002 101 7

E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), Semien (12), Seager (21). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). SF_Machín (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 5 4 3 3 1 4
Moll H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Puk H,10 2 0 0 0 0 3
Trivino BS,7-9 1 3 2 2 0 2
Jackson BS,1-3 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2
Snead W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Pruitt 1 1 1 0 0 1
Texas
Otto 4 1-3 6 4 4 1 3
Moore 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Bush 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 1
Burke 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 1 1 0 0 0
Santana L,3-4 1 1-3 2 6 5 3 1
Allard 2-3 1 2 2 1 0

WP_Jackson(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|19 AWS Immersion Workshop On Going...
7|19 Run:ai, GAI, & Carahsoft Happy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories