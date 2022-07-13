Oakland 14, Texas 7

Oakland
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
47
14
13
13
Totals
45
7
9
7
Machín 3b
4
1
1
1
Smith 3b
6
1
3
1
Laureano rf
6
2
1
2
Semien...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|010
|030
|010
|108
|—
|14
|Texas
|200
|100
|002
|101
|—
|7
E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), Semien (12), Seager (21). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). SF_Machín (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Moll H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk H,10
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trivino BS,7-9
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Jackson BS,1-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Snead W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pruitt
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Moore
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Burke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana L,3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|6
|5
|3
|1
|Allard
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
WP_Jackson(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).
