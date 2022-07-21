Oakland 5, Detroit 0

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 2 12 Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .283 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .285 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .213 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 2 7 Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Murphy dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .239 Brown rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .223 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226 Vogt c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .145 Garcia 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .400 Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .204 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 1 Oakland 000 005 00x_5 10 1

E_Chafin (2), Garcia (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B_H.Castro (11). HR_Murphy (10), off Hill. RBIs_Murphy 3 (39), Vogt (10), Kemp (15). CS_Greene (4). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Kemp 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Andrus. LIDP_Vogt. GIDP_Barnhart.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Andrus, Vogt; Allen, Garcia).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 1-2 5 5 3 3 2 4 84 5.62 Chafin 1 3 2 1 0 1 29 2.45 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.28 Cisnero 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 3 2 0 0 1 5 53 3.16 Pruitt 2 0 0 0 1 2 31 4.68 Acevedo, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.95 Puk 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.29 Moll 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.88 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.35

HBP_Trivino (Cabrera). WP_Chafin, Montas(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:45. A_7,282 (46,847).

