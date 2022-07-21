Oakland 5, Detroit 0

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
4
0
2
12
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.250
Reyes rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.283
Báez ss
4
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|12
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Murphy dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.145
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|005
|00x_5
|10
|1
E_Chafin (2), Garcia (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B_H.Castro (11). HR_Murphy (10), off Hill. RBIs_Murphy 3 (39), Vogt (10), Kemp (15). CS_Greene (4). SF_Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Kemp 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_H.Castro, Andrus. LIDP_Vogt. GIDP_Barnhart.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Andrus, Vogt; Allen, Garcia).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|84
|5.62
|Chafin
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|29
|2.45
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.28
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|53
|3.16
|Pruitt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|4.68
|Acevedo, W, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.95
|Puk
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.29
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.88
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.35
HBP_Trivino (Cabrera). WP_Chafin, Montas(2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:45. A_7,282 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.