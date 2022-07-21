Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 6:51 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
4
0
2
12

Greene cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.250

Reyes rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.283

Báez ss
4
0
0
0

READ MORE

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 2 12
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .283
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .285
H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .213
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 2 7
Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .236
Murphy dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .239
Brown rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .223
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
Vogt c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .145
Garcia 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .400
Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .204
Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 1
Oakland 000 005 00x_5 10 1

E_Chafin (2), Garcia (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B_H.Castro (11). HR_Murphy (10), off Hill. RBIs_Murphy 3 (39), Vogt (10), Kemp (15). CS_Greene (4). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Kemp 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Andrus. LIDP_Vogt. GIDP_Barnhart.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Andrus, Vogt; Allen, Garcia).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 1-2 5 5 3 3 2 4 84 5.62
Chafin 1 3 2 1 0 1 29 2.45
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.28
Cisnero 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 3 2 0 0 1 5 53 3.16
Pruitt 2 0 0 0 1 2 31 4.68
Acevedo, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.95
Puk 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.29
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.88
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.35

HBP_Trivino (Cabrera). WP_Chafin, Montas(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:45. A_7,282 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|28 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|28 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|28 Cyber Smoke: Where Fed IT Gets Social
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories