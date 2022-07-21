Oakland 5, Detroit 0

Detroit Oakland ab

0 Laureano... READ MORE

Detroit Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 32 5 10 5 Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Murphy dh 4 1 1 3 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Brown rf 4 1 2 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 1 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 Garcia 1b 4 1 2 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 Oakland 000 005 00x — 5

E_Chafin (2), Garcia (1). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B_H.Castro (11). HR_Murphy (10). SF_Vogt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Hill L,1-2 5 5 3 3 2 4 Chafin 1 3 2 1 0 1 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cisnero 1 2 0 0 0 0

Oakland Montas 3 2 0 0 1 5 Pruitt 2 0 0 0 1 2 Acevedo W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Puk 1 2 0 0 0 0 Moll 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Trivino (Cabrera). WP_Chafin, Montas(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:45. A_7,282 (46,847).

