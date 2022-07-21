Oakland 5, Detroit 0

Detroit
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
30
0
4
0
Totals
32
5
10
5
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
Machín 3b
4
1
1
0
Reyes rf
3
0
0
0
Laureano...
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Oakland
|000
|005
|00x
|—
|5
E_Chafin (2), Garcia (1). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B_H.Castro (11). HR_Murphy (10). SF_Vogt (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,1-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Chafin
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Pruitt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Acevedo W,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Puk
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Trivino (Cabrera). WP_Chafin, Montas(2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:45. A_7,282 (46,847).
