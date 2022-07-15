Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 5, Houston 1

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 11:05 pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 0 9
Machín 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Pinder dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231
Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .224
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .207
Bolt cf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .216
Allen 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 3 8
Dubón 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254
Tucker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .225
Matijevic 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Siri rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .178
Lee c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Oakland 000 000 302_5 9 0
Houston 000 010 000_1 4 2

E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus 2 (25), Bolt 3 (4), Siri (10). SF_Siri.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Allen, Brown); Houston 0. RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Matijevic. GIDP_McCormick.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Andrus, Brown).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 4-7 6 3 1 1 1 4 67 3.21
Acevedo, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.10
Jackson, H, 17 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.03
Puk, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.41
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.84
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, L, 8-4 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9 97 4.09
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.59
Martinez 2 2 2 2 0 0 24 1.38

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP_Urquidy(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).

Top Stories