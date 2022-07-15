Oakland 5, Houston 1

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
9
5
0
9
Machín 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.257
Laureano rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.235
Murphy c
4
0
1
0
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Matijevic 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Siri rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Oakland
|000
|000
|302_5
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|2
E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus 2 (25), Bolt 3 (4), Siri (10). SF_Siri.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Allen, Brown); Houston 0. RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Matijevic. GIDP_McCormick.
DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Andrus, Brown).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 4-7
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|67
|3.21
|Acevedo, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.10
|Jackson, H, 17
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.03
|Puk, H, 11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.41
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.84
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 8-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|97
|4.09
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.59
|Martinez
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|1.38
Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP_Urquidy(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.