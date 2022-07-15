Oakland 5, Houston 1

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 5 0 9 Machín 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237 Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Pinder dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231 Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .224 Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .207 Bolt cf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .216 Allen 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 3 8 Dubón 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Tucker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .225 Matijevic 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154 Siri rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .178 Lee c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250

Oakland 000 000 302_5 9 0 Houston 000 010 000_1 4 2

E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus 2 (25), Bolt 3 (4), Siri (10). SF_Siri.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Allen, Brown); Houston 0. RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Matijevic. GIDP_McCormick.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Andrus, Brown).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 4-7 6 3 1 1 1 4 67 3.21 Acevedo, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.10 Jackson, H, 17 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.03 Puk, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.41 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.84

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, L, 8-4 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9 97 4.09 Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.59 Martinez 2 2 2 2 0 0 24 1.38

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP_Urquidy(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).

