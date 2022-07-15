Trending:
Oakland 5, Houston 1

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 11:05 pm
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 29 1 4 1
Machín 3b 4 0 1 0 Dubón 2b 4 0 1 0
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Tucker dh 4 0 0 0
Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Pinder dh 4 1 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 McCormick lf 3 1 1 0
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Matijevic 1b 2 0 0 0
Bolt cf 4 1 3 3 Siri rf 2 0 0 1
Allen 2b 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 302 5
Houston 000 010 000 1

E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2). SF_Siri (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin W,4-7 6 3 1 1 1 4
Acevedo H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2
Jackson H,17 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Puk H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Urquidy L,8-4 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Martinez 2 2 2 2 0 0

WP_Urquidy(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).

