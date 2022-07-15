Oakland 5, Houston 1

Oakland
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
5
9
5
Totals
29
1
4
1
Machín 3b
4
0
1
0
Dubón 2b
4
0
1
0
Laureano rf
4
0
0
0
Meyers...
E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2). SF_Siri (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin W,4-7
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Acevedo H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson H,17
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Puk H,11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy L,8-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
WP_Urquidy(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).
