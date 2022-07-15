Oakland 5, Houston 1

Oakland Houston ab

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 29 1 4 1 Machín 3b 4 0 1 0 Dubón 2b 4 0 1 0 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Tucker dh 4 0 0 0 Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Pinder dh 4 1 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Matijevic 1b 2 0 0 0 Bolt cf 4 1 3 3 Siri rf 2 0 0 1 Allen 2b 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 0 0

Oakland 000 000 302 — 5 Houston 000 010 000 — 1

E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2). SF_Siri (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin W,4-7 6 3 1 1 1 4 Acevedo H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2 Jackson H,17 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Puk H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Urquidy L,8-4 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9 Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Martinez 2 2 2 2 0 0

WP_Urquidy(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).

