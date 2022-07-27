Oakland 5, Houston 3

Houston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

3

7

2

3

8 McCormick lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.234 Peña ss

4

1

1

0

0

1

.265 Alvarez dh

3

1

2

1 READ MORE

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 2 3 8 McCormick lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Peña ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Alvarez dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .307 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Tucker rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .251 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Matijevic 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .230 a-Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .172 b-Gurriel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 4 11 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203 Laureano dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .227 Murphy c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .244 Pinder 1b 4 1 1 4 0 2 .247 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .204 Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .209 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Bride 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Allen 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195

Houston 000 120 000_3 7 0 Oakland 004 000 01x_5 6 1

a-grounded out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Machín (3). LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR_Tucker (19), off Montas; Pinder (9), off L.Garcia. RBIs_Tucker (64), Alvarez (66), Pinder 4 (33), Kemp (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Díaz, Bregman); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Piscotty, Bolt 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Machín. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Bride, Pinder).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA L.Garcia, L, 8-6 5 2-3 4 4 4 4 7 108 3.81 Abreu 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.80 Neris 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.73

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 4-9 5 7 3 2 3 4 78 3.18 Pruitt, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 25 4.08 Moll, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.72 Jackson, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.77 Trivino, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.68

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-0. IBB_off Montas (Alvarez), off Montas (Tucker). HBP_Abreu (Machín). WP_L.Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:04. A_5,130 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.