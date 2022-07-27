Oakland 5, Houston 3

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
7
2
3
8
McCormick lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.234
Peña ss
4
1
1
0
0
1
.265
Alvarez dh
3
1
2
1
|Houston
|000
|120
|000_3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|004
|000
|01x_5
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Machín (3). LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR_Tucker (19), off Montas; Pinder (9), off L.Garcia. RBIs_Tucker (64), Alvarez (66), Pinder 4 (33), Kemp (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Díaz, Bregman); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Piscotty, Bolt 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Machín. GIDP_Díaz.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Bride, Pinder).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Garcia, L, 8-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|108
|3.81
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.80
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.73
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 4-9
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|3
|4
|78
|3.18
|Pruitt, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.08
|Moll, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.72
|Jackson, H, 21
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.77
|Trivino, S, 10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.68
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-0. IBB_off Montas (Alvarez), off Montas (Tucker). HBP_Abreu (Machín). WP_L.Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:04. A_5,130 (46,847).
