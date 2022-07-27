Oakland 5, Houston 3

Houston Oakland ab

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 2 Totals 30 5 6 5 McCormick lf 4 0 0 0 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 1 1 0 Laureano dh 3 1 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 2 1 Murphy c 2 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Pinder 1b 4 1 1 4 Tucker rf 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 Matijevic 1b 4 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 Bride 2b 3 1 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Allen 2b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel ph 1 0 0 0

Houston 000 120 000 — 3 Oakland 004 000 01x — 5

E_Machín (3). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR_Tucker (19), Pinder (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston L.Garcia L,8-6 5 2-3 4 4 4 4 7 Abreu 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Neris 1 2 1 1 0 2

Oakland Montas W,4-9 5 7 3 2 3 4 Pruitt H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Moll H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 0

Moll pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Abreu (Machín). WP_L.Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:04. A_5,130 (46,847).

