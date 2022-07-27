Oakland 5, Houston 3

Houston
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Laureano dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Matijevic 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|004
|000
|01x
|—
|5
E_Machín (3). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR_Tucker (19), Pinder (9).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Garcia L,8-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas W,4-9
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pruitt H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Moll H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson H,21
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino S,10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Moll pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Abreu (Machín). WP_L.Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:04. A_5,130 (46,847).
