Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Houston 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

Houston

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
3
7
2

Totals
30
5
6
5

McCormick lf
4
0
0
0

Machín 3b
2
0
0
0

Peña ss
4
1
1
0

Laureano...

READ MORE

Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 2 Totals 30 5 6 5
McCormick lf 4 0 0 0 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 1 1 0 Laureano dh 3 1 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 2 1 Murphy c 2 1 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Pinder 1b 4 1 1 4
Tucker rf 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0
Matijevic 1b 4 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 1
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0
Altuve ph 1 0 0 0 Bride 2b 3 1 1 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Allen 2b 0 0 0 0
Gurriel ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 120 000 3
Oakland 004 000 01x 5

E_Machín (3). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Maldonado (9), Alvarez (13), Andrus (21), Piscotty 2 (4), Kemp (13). HR_Tucker (19), Pinder (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
L.Garcia L,8-6 5 2-3 4 4 4 4 7
Abreu 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Neris 1 2 1 1 0 2
Oakland
Montas W,4-9 5 7 3 2 3 4
Pruitt H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Moll H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 0

Moll pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Abreu (Machín). WP_L.Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:04. A_5,130 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 IT and Cyber Day at MacDill AFB
8|2 2022 GSA SmartPay Virtual Training...
8|2 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories