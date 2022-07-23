Oakland 5, Texas 4

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 2 10 Semien 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .245 Seager ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 García dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .239 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271 Taveras cf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .337 Duran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Culberson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 a-Smith ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .213 Hernandez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Calhoun ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 5 6 Machín 3b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .218 Laureano rf 5 1 1 1 0 4 .235 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Brown 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .227 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246 Bolt cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .191 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .201 Allen 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 c-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .156

Texas 000 100 012_4 7 0 Oakland 010 030 01x_5 9 1

a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Neuse in the 8th.

E_Murphy (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR_Lowe (13), off Trivino; Laureano (10), off Howard; Brown (12), off Howard. RBIs_García (55), Semien (44), Lowe (40), Smith (10), Machín (3), Laureano (22), Brown 2 (41), Vogt (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Semien 2, Seager); Oakland 5 (Andrus, Bolt, Laureano 3). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Heim, Bolt.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard, L, 1-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 81 7.11 Burke 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.12 Hernández 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 1 1 31 5.52

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 5-7 7 3 2 1 1 8 84 3.08 Jackson, H, 19 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.89 Moll, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.86 Trivino, H, 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 22 6.83 Puk, S, 1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.27

Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-0, Jackson 1-1, Moll 2-0, Puk 2-0. HBP_Puk (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_6,620 (46,847).

