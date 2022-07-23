Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Texas 4

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 12:51 am
1 min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
7
4
2
10

Semien 2b
5
0
2
1
0
0
.245

Seager ss
4
1
0
0
0
0
.249

Heim c
4
0
0
0

READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 2 10
Semien 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .245
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
García dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .239
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271
Taveras cf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .337
Duran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Culberson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262
a-Smith ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .213
Hernandez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
b-Calhoun ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 5 6
Machín 3b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .218
Laureano rf 5 1 1 1 0 4 .235
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Brown 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .227
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Bolt cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .191
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .201
Allen 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
c-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .156
Texas 000 100 012_4 7 0
Oakland 010 030 01x_5 9 1

a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Neuse in the 8th.

E_Murphy (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR_Lowe (13), off Trivino; Laureano (10), off Howard; Brown (12), off Howard. RBIs_García (55), Semien (44), Lowe (40), Smith (10), Machín (3), Laureano (22), Brown 2 (41), Vogt (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Semien 2, Seager); Oakland 5 (Andrus, Bolt, Laureano 3). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Heim, Bolt.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard, L, 1-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 81 7.11
Burke 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.12
Hernández 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Leclerc 1 2 1 1 1 1 31 5.52
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 5-7 7 3 2 1 1 8 84 3.08
Jackson, H, 19 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.89
Moll, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.86
Trivino, H, 2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 22 6.83
Puk, S, 1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.27

Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-0, Jackson 1-1, Moll 2-0, Puk 2-0. HBP_Puk (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_6,620 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories