Oakland 5, Texas 4

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
7
4
2
10
Semien 2b
5
0
2
1
0
0
.245
Seager ss
4
1
0
0
0
0
.249
Heim c
4
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Taveras cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.337
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Culberson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Smith ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Hernandez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|6
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.218
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.235
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bolt cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.156
|Texas
|000
|100
|012_4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|010
|030
|01x_5
|9
|1
a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Neuse in the 8th.
E_Murphy (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR_Lowe (13), off Trivino; Laureano (10), off Howard; Brown (12), off Howard. RBIs_García (55), Semien (44), Lowe (40), Smith (10), Machín (3), Laureano (22), Brown 2 (41), Vogt (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Semien 2, Seager); Oakland 5 (Andrus, Bolt, Laureano 3). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Heim, Bolt.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|81
|7.11
|Burke
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.12
|Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|5.52
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 5-7
|7
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|84
|3.08
|Jackson, H, 19
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.89
|Moll, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.86
|Trivino, H, 2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|6.83
|Puk, S, 1-4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.27
Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-0, Jackson 1-1, Moll 2-0, Puk 2-0. HBP_Puk (Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:53. A_6,620 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.