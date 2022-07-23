Oakland 5, Texas 4

Texas Oakland ab

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 9 5 Semien 2b 5 0 2 1 Machín 3b 3 0 1 1 Seager ss 4 1 0 0 Laureano rf 5 1 1 1 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 García dh 4 0 1 1 Brown 1b 4 1 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Taveras cf 2 2 0 0 Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 Duran 3b 4 0 1 0 Bolt cf 3 1 0 0 Culberson lf 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Smith ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Allen 2b 0 0 0 0 Hernandez rf 2 0 0 0 Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 Calhoun ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Vogt ph-dh 1 0 1 1

Texas 000 100 012 — 4 Oakland 010 030 01x — 5

E_Murphy (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR_Lowe (13), Laureano (10), Brown (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Howard L,1-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 Burke 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hernández 1 0 0 0 1 1 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 1 1

Oakland Irvin W,5-7 7 3 2 1 1 8 Jackson H,19 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Moll H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino H,2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Puk S,1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Irvin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Puk (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_6,620 (46,847).

