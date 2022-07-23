Oakland 5, Texas 4

Texas
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
4
7
4
Totals
33
5
9
5
Semien 2b
5
0
2
1
Machín 3b
3
0
1
1
Seager ss
4
1
0
0
Laureano...
READ MORE
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Culberson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Texas
|000
|100
|012
|—
|4
|Oakland
|010
|030
|01x
|—
|5
E_Murphy (5). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Machín (1), Pinder (13). HR_Lowe (13), Laureano (10), Brown (12).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Burke
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin W,5-7
|7
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Jackson H,19
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moll H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino H,2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Puk S,1-4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Irvin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Puk (Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:53. A_6,620 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.