Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 0 4 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Kirk c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .315 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 7 5 2 6 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213 a-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Laureano rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .246 Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Vogt dh 3 1 1 2 0 2 .169 Andrus ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .232 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Bolt cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Toronto 000 100 000_1 5 1 Oakland 300 011 00x_5 7 0

a-grounded out for Kemp in the 7th.

E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), off Manoah; Vogt (4), off Manoah. RBIs_Kirk (33), Vogt 2 (6), Andrus 2 (20), Laureano (14). CS_Laureano (4). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Oakland 2 (Allen, Machín). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr..

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, L, 9-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 2 5 101 2.33 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.02 Banda 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.79

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 3-6 8 4 1 1 0 4 95 3.35 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).

