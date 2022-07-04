Trending:
Oakland 5, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 11:48 pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 0 4
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Kirk c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .315
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 7 5 2 6
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213
a-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Laureano rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .246
Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Vogt dh 3 1 1 2 0 2 .169
Andrus ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .232
Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Bolt cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Toronto 000 100 000_1 5 1
Oakland 300 011 00x_5 7 0

a-grounded out for Kemp in the 7th.

E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), off Manoah; Vogt (4), off Manoah. RBIs_Kirk (33), Vogt 2 (6), Andrus 2 (20), Laureano (14). CS_Laureano (4). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Oakland 2 (Allen, Machín). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr..

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, L, 9-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 2 5 101 2.33
Romo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.02
Banda 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.79
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 3-6 8 4 1 1 0 4 95 3.35
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).

Top Stories