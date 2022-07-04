Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Toronto Oakland ab

Toronto Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 5 7 5 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Laureano rf 3 2 2 1 Kirk c 4 0 1 1 Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Vogt dh 3 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 2 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 Bolt cf 3 0 1 0 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0

Toronto 000 100 000 — 1 Oakland 300 011 00x — 5

E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), Vogt (4). SF_Vogt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah L,9-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 2 5 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Banda 1 1 0 0 0 0 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Irvin W,3-6 8 4 1 1 0 4 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).

