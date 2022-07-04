Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Toronto
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogt dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|300
|011
|00x
|—
|5
E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), Vogt (4). SF_Vogt (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah L,9-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|Romo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin W,3-6
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).
