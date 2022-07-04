Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
1
5
1

Totals
29
5
7
5

Springer cf
4
0
0
0

Kemp lf
3
0
0
0

Bichette ss
4
0
1
0

Pinder...

READ MORE

Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 5 7 5
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Laureano rf 3 2 2 1
Kirk c 4 0 1 1 Brown 1b 4 1 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Vogt dh 3 1 1 2
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 2
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 Bolt cf 3 0 1 0
Allen 2b 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 100 000 1
Oakland 300 011 00x 5

E_Springer (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (13), Bichette (20), Andrus (19). HR_Laureano (5), Vogt (4). SF_Vogt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah L,9-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 2 5
Romo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Banda 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Irvin W,3-6 8 4 1 1 0 4
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Manoah (Murphy). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:27. A_24,403 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 TECHSPO Los Angeles 2022 Technology...
7|11 EC-Council SOC Analyst Training -...
7|11 JADC2: All Domain Warfare Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories