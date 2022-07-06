Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Toronto Oakland ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

35

3

10

3 Totals

24

5

4

4 Springer cf

4

0

0

0 Allen 2b

3

2

1

0 Bichette ss

4

0

1

0 Laureano

Toronto Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 24 5 4 4 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Allen 2b 3 2 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Laureano dh 1 2 0 0 Kirk dh 4 0 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 2 0 1 1 Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 1 Biggio 1b 2 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 Grrero Jr. ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 3 2 Pinder lf 3 0 1 1 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 Bolt cf 3 0 0 0 Moreno c 3 0 0 0

Toronto 020 100 000 — 3 Oakland 202 010 00x — 5

E_Biggio (2). DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), Hernández (9), Piscotty (2). SF_Murphy (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Kikuchi L,3-5 2 1-3 2 4 4 5 0 Thornton 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Phelps 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Richards 1 0 0 0 2 2 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Martinez W,2-1 5 8 3 3 0 5 Puk H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1 Acevedo H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

Martinez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).

