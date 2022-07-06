Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Toronto
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
3
10
3
Totals
24
5
4
4
Springer cf
4
0
0
0
Allen 2b
3
2
1
0
Bichette ss
4
0
1
0
Laureano...
