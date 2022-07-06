Trending:
Oakland 5, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 12:36 am
Toronto

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
3
10
3

Totals
24
5
4
4

Springer cf
4
0
0
0

Allen 2b
3
2
1
0

Bichette ss
4
0
1
0

Laureano...

Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 24 5 4 4
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Allen 2b 3 2 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Laureano dh 1 2 0 0
Kirk dh 4 0 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 2 0 1 1
Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 1
Biggio 1b 2 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1
Grrero Jr. ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 1 3 2 Pinder lf 3 0 1 1
Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 Bolt cf 3 0 0 0
Moreno c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 020 100 000 3
Oakland 202 010 00x 5

E_Biggio (2). DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), Hernández (9), Piscotty (2). SF_Murphy (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi L,3-5 2 1-3 2 4 4 5 0
Thornton 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Phelps 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Richards 1 0 0 0 2 2
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Martinez W,2-1 5 8 3 3 0 5
Puk H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Acevedo H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

Martinez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Sports News

Top Stories