Oakland 5, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 12:36 am
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 10 3 0 9
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Kirk dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .258
Biggio 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .239
a-Guerrero Jr. ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Chapman 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .220
Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .261
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Moreno c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 5 4 4 8 5
Allen 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .232
Laureano dh 1 2 0 0 2 0 .245
Bethancourt 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .248
Murphy c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .225
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .213
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Pinder lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .234
Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Bolt cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Toronto 020 100 000_3 10 1
Oakland 202 010 00x_5 4 0

a-flied out for Biggio in the 6th.

E_Biggio (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 6. HR_Chapman (12), off Martinez; Hernández (9), off Martinez; Piscotty (2), off Thornton. RBIs_Chapman 2 (39), Hernández (32), Bethancourt (19), Murphy (34), Pinder (17), Piscotty (6). CS_Bichette (5). SF_Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Tapia, Espinal); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Neuse 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Murphy. GIDP_Pinder, Murphy.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Biggio; Bichette, Espinal, Biggio).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 3-5 2 1-3 2 4 4 5 0 54 5.12
Thornton 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 32 4.38
Phelps 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 3.00
Richards 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 6.10
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.86
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, W, 2-1 5 8 3 3 0 5 82 6.00
Puk, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.65
Acevedo, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.19
Jackson, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.27
Trivino, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.94

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 3-1, Puk 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi 2 (Laureano,Bethancourt).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:40. A_4,846 (46,847).

