Oakland 7, Houston 5

Houston
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
5
7
3
Totals
32
7
10
7
Altuve 2b
5
0
1
0
Machín 3b
4
0
0
0
Peña ss
4
2
2
1
Laureano...
|Houston
|100
|012
|001
|—
|5
|Oakland
|001
|500
|01x
|—
|7
E_Acevedo (2). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (9), McCormick (9), Peña (11), Laureano (14), Kemp (12), Murphy (24). HR_Peña (15), McCormick (10), Kemp (4), Bolt (3). SB_Gurriel (5), Alvarez (1), Bolt (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi L,4-3
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Maton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oller W,1-3
|5
|
|4
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Acevedo H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puk H,12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson H,20
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino S,9-11
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Oller pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Acevedo (Gurriel). WP_Stanek, Puk.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:55. A_4,105 (46,847).
