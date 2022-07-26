Oakland 7, Houston 5

Houston Oakland ab

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 7 3 Totals 32 7 10 7 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 2 2 1 Laureano rf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Pinder 1b 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 3 2 Díaz lf 4 1 1 0 Piscotty dh 3 0 0 0 McCormick rf 4 1 2 2 Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf 3 2 2 3 Lee c 3 0 0 0 Bolt cf 3 1 2 2 Matijevic ph 1 0 1 0 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0

Houston 100 012 001 — 5 Oakland 001 500 01x — 7

E_Acevedo (2). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (9), McCormick (9), Peña (11), Laureano (14), Kemp (12), Murphy (24). HR_Peña (15), McCormick (10), Kemp (4), Bolt (3). SB_Gurriel (5), Alvarez (1), Bolt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi L,4-3 5 7 6 6 1 2 Maton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Stanek 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

Oakland Oller W,1-3 5 4 4 3 2 4 Acevedo H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0 Puk H,12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Jackson H,20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino S,9-11 1 3 1 1 0 1

Odorizzi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Oller pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Acevedo (Gurriel). WP_Stanek, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:55. A_4,105 (46,847).

