Oakland 7, Houston 5

Houston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

5

7

3

3

7 Altuve 2b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.277 Peña ss

4

2

2

1

1

1

.265 Alvarez dh

3

1

0

0 READ MORE

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 3 3 7 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Peña ss 4 2 2 1 1 1 .265 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .304 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Díaz lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 McCormick rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .238 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Lee c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 b-Matijevic ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .178

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 10 7 1 6 Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Laureano rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Pinder 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Andrus ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .236 Piscotty dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 a-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Kemp lf 3 2 2 3 0 0 .208 Bolt cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .231 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195

Houston 100 012 001_5 7 0 Oakland 001 500 01x_7 10 1

a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 8th. b-singled for Lee in the 9th.

E_Acevedo (2). LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (9), McCormick (9), Peña (11), Laureano (14), Kemp (12), Murphy (24). HR_Peña (15), off Oller; McCormick (10), off Trivino; Kemp (4), off Odorizzi; Bolt (3), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Peña (37), McCormick 2 (26), Kemp 3 (19), Andrus 2 (27), Bolt 2 (6). SB_Gurriel (5), Alvarez (1), Bolt (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Peña); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Laureano). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Oakland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Piscotty. GIDP_Altuve, Vogt, Piscotty.

DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Machín, Allen, Pinder).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 4-3 5 7 6 6 1 2 81 4.25 Maton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.51 Stanek 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 20 0.79

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oller, W, 1-3 5 4 4 3 2 4 71 8.07 Acevedo, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.00 Puk, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.18 Jackson, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.79 Trivino, S, 9-11 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 6.90

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Stanek 1-0, Acevedo 2-2, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Acevedo (Gurriel). WP_Stanek, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:55. A_4,105 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.