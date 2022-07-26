Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 7, Houston 5

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 12:50 am
1 min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
5
7
3
3
7

Altuve 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.277

Peña ss
4
2
2
1
1
1
.265

Alvarez dh
3
1
0
0

READ MORE

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 3 3 7
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Peña ss 4 2 2 1 1 1 .265
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .304
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Díaz lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
McCormick rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .238
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Lee c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
b-Matijevic ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .178
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 10 7 1 6
Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Laureano rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Pinder 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Andrus ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .236
Piscotty dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
a-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Kemp lf 3 2 2 3 0 0 .208
Bolt cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .231
Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Houston 100 012 001_5 7 0
Oakland 001 500 01x_7 10 1

a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 8th. b-singled for Lee in the 9th.

E_Acevedo (2). LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (9), McCormick (9), Peña (11), Laureano (14), Kemp (12), Murphy (24). HR_Peña (15), off Oller; McCormick (10), off Trivino; Kemp (4), off Odorizzi; Bolt (3), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Peña (37), McCormick 2 (26), Kemp 3 (19), Andrus 2 (27), Bolt 2 (6). SB_Gurriel (5), Alvarez (1), Bolt (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Peña); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Laureano). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Oakland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Piscotty. GIDP_Altuve, Vogt, Piscotty.

DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Machín, Allen, Pinder).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 4-3 5 7 6 6 1 2 81 4.25
Maton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.51
Stanek 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 20 0.79
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oller, W, 1-3 5 4 4 3 2 4 71 8.07
Acevedo, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.00
Puk, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.18
Jackson, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.79
Trivino, S, 9-11 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 6.90

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Stanek 1-0, Acevedo 2-2, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Acevedo (Gurriel). WP_Stanek, Puk.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:55. A_4,105 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories