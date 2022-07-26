Oakland 7, Houston 5

Houston
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|McCormick rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|1
|6
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Pinder 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Piscotty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Kemp lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.208
|Bolt cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Houston
|100
|012
|001_5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|500
|01x_7
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 8th. b-singled for Lee in the 9th.
E_Acevedo (2). LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (9), McCormick (9), Peña (11), Laureano (14), Kemp (12), Murphy (24). HR_Peña (15), off Oller; McCormick (10), off Trivino; Kemp (4), off Odorizzi; Bolt (3), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Peña (37), McCormick 2 (26), Kemp 3 (19), Andrus 2 (27), Bolt 2 (6). SB_Gurriel (5), Alvarez (1), Bolt (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Peña); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Laureano). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Oakland 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Murphy, Piscotty. GIDP_Altuve, Vogt, Piscotty.
DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Machín, Allen, Pinder).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 4-3
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|81
|4.25
|Maton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.51
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|0.79
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, W, 1-3
|5
|
|4
|4
|3
|2
|4
|71
|8.07
|Acevedo, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Puk, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.18
|Jackson, H, 20
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.79
|Trivino, S, 9-11
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|6.90
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Stanek 1-0, Acevedo 2-2, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Acevedo (Gurriel). WP_Stanek, Puk.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:55. A_4,105 (46,847).
