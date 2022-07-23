Orioles start season at home against the Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 3.02 ERA, .97 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +195; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles start the season at home against the New York Yankees. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles averaged 2.9... READ MORE

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 3.02 ERA, .97 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles start the season at home against the New York Yankees.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: day-to-day (hand), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

