Orlando City 1, Colorado 1

Orlando City 1 0 — 1 Colorado 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 4 (Pato), 22nd minute.

Second Half_2, Colorado, Zardes, 2 (Barrios), 65th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Javier Otero; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Esteves, Colorado, 40th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 66th; Abubakar, Colorado, 69th; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 77th; Lewis, Colorado, 77th; Wilson, Colorado, 82nd; Halliday, Orlando City, 83rd; Rosenberry, Colorado, 86th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Art Arustamyan, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

A_12,538.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan (Michael Halliday, 78th), Kyle Smith; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Facundo Torres (Andres Perea, 78th); Tesho Akindele (Rodrigo Schlegel, 71st), Benji Michel, Alexandre Pato (Mauricio Pereyra, 56th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour (Keegan Rosenberry, 78th), Lucas Esteves (Darren Yapi, 90th), Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta, Max, Collen Warner (Diego Rubio, 59th); Jonathan Lewis, Sam Nicholson (Michael Barrios, 59th), Gyasi Zardes.

