Padres and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (53-47, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (56-46, second in the NL West) San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Twins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series... READ MORE

Minnesota Twins (53-47, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (56-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Twins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has a 26-22 record at home and a 56-46 record overall. The Padres have a 16-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has a 53-47 record overall and a 26-25 record on the road. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .419.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .297 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. Luke Voit is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 26 home runs while slugging .556. Carlos Correa is 9-for-42 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: day-to-day (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.