PGA Tour 3M Championship Scores

SaturdayAt TPC Twin CitiesBlaine, Minn.Purse: $7.5 MillionYardage: 7,431; Par: 71Third Round Scores at time of Suspension of Play
Scott Piercy 65-64_129
Emiliano Grillo 67-65_132
Tony Finau 67-68_135
Chesson Hadley 68-69_137
Doug Ghim 67-68_135
J.T. Poston 71-69_140
Peter Malnati 68-69_137
Jared Wolfe 68-69_137
Tom Hoge 67-68_135
Andrew Putnam 71-68_139
Greyson Sigg 70-68_138
Lee Hodges 70-67_137
Sungjae Im 65-70_135
Robert Streb 68-67_135
Cameron Percy 72-69_141
Stewart Cink 71-69_140
Wyndham Clark 72-68_140
Danny Willett 72-66_138
Adam Long 69-69_138
Callum Tarren 71-63_134
Michael Gligic 72-69_141
Joohyung Kim 73-68_141
James Hahn 69-70_139
Paul Barjon 72-67_139
Scott Gutschewski 72-67_139
Chase Seiffert 71-67_138
Brice Garnett 67-71_138
Cam Davis 70-68_138
Patton Kizzire 68-69_137
Seung-Yul Noh 69-71_140
Kelly Kraft 70-71_141
Rick Lamb 71-69_140
Aaron Baddeley 72-68_140
David Lingmerth 68-71_139
Ricky Barnes 68-71_139
Camilo Villegas 72-69_141
Troy Merritt 72-69_141
Michael Thompson 72-69_141
C.T. Pan 69-71_140
Hayden Buckley 72-70_142
Hank Lebioda 68-74_142
Andrew Novak 70-69_139
Rickie Fowler 70-72_142
Cameron Champ 75-68_143
Tyler Duncan 73-70_143
Jim Knous 73-70_143
Satoshi Kodaira 73-68_141
Grayson Murray 73-69_142
Dawie van der Walt 75-67_142
Maverick McNealy 71-71_142
J.J. Henry 72-70_142
Matt Wallace 70-70_140
Austin Smotherman 72-70_142
Roger Sloan 70-69_139
George McNeill 72-71_143
Chez Reavie 75-68_143
Scott Brown 69-74_143
Paul Goydos 70-73_143
Matthew NeSmith 71-70_141
Greg Chalmers 70-71_141
Adam Schenk 73-69_142
Chris Gotterup 75-67_142
Bo Hoag 75-67_142
Nick Hardy 71-71_142
Ryan Palmer 75-67_142
Jonathan Byrd 72-71_143
Bo Van Pelt 75-68_143
Adam Hadwin 68-75_143
Jason Day 70-72_142
Ryan Brehm 71-71_142
Kevin Chappell 77-66_143
David Skinns 72-71_143
Brendon Todd 70-72_142
Matthias Schwab 70-73_143
Jonas Blixt 69-73_142
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
Name Par Thru
1. Scott Piercy -18 7
2. Emiliano Grillo -14 7
3. Tony Finau -10 8
4. Chesson Hadley -9 9
5. Doug Ghim -9 8
6. J.T. Poston -8 13
7. Peter Malnati -8 10
8. Jared Wolfe -8 9
9. Tom Hoge -8 10
