Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 8 (penalty kick), 26th minute.

Second Half_2, Philadelphia, Burke, 4 (Wagner), 66th; 3, Miami, Higuain, 3 (Mota), 82nd.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop, Nick Marsman.

Yellow Cards_Duke, Miami, 45th+3; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 79th; Lowe, Miami, 88th; Sailor, Miami, 90th+7.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Kevin Klinger, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_10,027.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson, 75th), Jose Martinez; Cory Burke (Quinn Sullivan, 75th), Mikael Uhre (Julian Carranza, 61st).

Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Aime Mabika (Ryan Sailor, 46th), Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke, Gregore, Jean Mota (Victor Ulloa, 83rd), Emerson Rodriguez (Gonzalo Higuain, 60th), Robert Thomas Taylor (Indiana Vassilev, 69th); Leonardo Campana.

