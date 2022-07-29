On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:54 pm
Philadelphia Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 35 2 7 2
Schwarber dh 5 0 1 1 Newman 2b 5 1 3 0
Stubbs pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Allen cf 5 0 1 1
Hoskins 1b 4 1 4 3 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1
Bohm 3b 5 0 2 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 Castillo rf 1 0 0 0
Vierling lf 5 1 2 0 Madris pr-rf 1 0 0 0
Muñoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Cruz ss 4 0 0 0
Stott ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0
Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 Heineman c 3 0 0 0
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 Mitchell ph 1 0 0 0
Hall ph 1 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 200 2 4
Pittsburgh 001 001 000 0 2

DP_Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR_Hoskins (20), Hayes (5). SB_Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Falter 6 5 2 2 1 8
Hand 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarado 1 2 0 0 1 2
Domínguez W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Quintana 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 4
De Los Santos H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Bañuelos H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Crowe BS,2-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Underwood Jr. L,0-3 1 3 2 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:30. A_26,946 (38,747).

Top Stories