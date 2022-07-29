Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 35 2 7 2 Schwarber dh 5 0 1 1 Newman 2b 5 1 3 0 Stubbs pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Allen cf 5 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 4 3 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 Bohm 3b 5 0 2 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 Castillo rf 1 0 0 0 Vierling lf 5 1 2 0 Madris pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Muñoz 2b 2 0 0 0 Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 Stott ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 Heineman c 3 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 Mitchell ph 1 0 0 0 Hall ph 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 200 2 — 4 Pittsburgh 001 001 000 0 — 2

DP_Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR_Hoskins (20), Hayes (5). SB_Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Falter 6 5 2 2 1 8 Hand 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alvarado 1 2 0 0 1 2 Domínguez W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brogdon S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Quintana 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 4 De Los Santos H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Bañuelos H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Crowe BS,2-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2 Underwood Jr. L,0-3 1 3 2 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:30. A_26,946 (38,747).

