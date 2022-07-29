Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
4
11
4
Totals
35
2
7
2
Schwarber dh
5
0
1
1
Newman 2b
5
1
3
0
Stubbs pr-dh
0
1
0
0
Allen...
READ MORE
DP_Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR_Hoskins (20), Hayes (5). SB_Allen (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Domínguez W,5-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|De Los Santos H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bañuelos H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Crowe BS,2-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Underwood Jr. L,0-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:30. A_26,946 (38,747).
