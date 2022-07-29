Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|3
|7
|
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|2-Stubbs pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Vierling lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Muñoz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Stott ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|b-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gregorius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|
|Newman 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Allen cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Castillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|1-Madris pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.169
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|c-Mitchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|2_4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|000
|0_2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Camargo in the 9th. c-flied out for Heineman in the 10th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 7th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.
LOB_Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR_Hoskins (20), off Underwood Jr.; Hayes (5), off Falter. RBIs_Schwarber (65), Hoskins 3 (48), Allen (1), Hayes (29). SB_Allen (1). CS_Vierling (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Bohm, Stott); Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Allen, Hayes, Gamel 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Vierling, Allen, Gamel. LIDP_Cruz. GIDP_Vierling.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins; Hoskins, Castellanos, Camargo, Castellanos); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|80
|4.85
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.99
|Alvarado
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.97
|Domínguez, W, 5-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.67
|Brogdon, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.05
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|83
|3.50
|De Los Santos, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.05
|Bañuelos, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|9.53
|Crowe, BS, 2-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.27
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.70
|Underwood Jr., L, 0-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.18
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0, Bañuelos 1-1, Crowe 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:30. A_26,946 (38,747).
