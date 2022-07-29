Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 11 4 3 7 Schwarber dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .204 2-Stubbs pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275 Hoskins 1b 4 1 4 3 1 0 .253 Bohm 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Vierling lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Muñoz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224 a-Stott ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .238 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 b-Hall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Gregorius ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 7 2 3 12 Newman 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .277 Allen cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .248 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .240 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Castillo rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .203 1-Madris pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .169 Heineman c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 c-Mitchell ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Philadelphia 000 000 200 2_4 11 0 Pittsburgh 001 001 000 0_2 7 0

a-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Camargo in the 9th. c-flied out for Heineman in the 10th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 7th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR_Hoskins (20), off Underwood Jr.; Hayes (5), off Falter. RBIs_Schwarber (65), Hoskins 3 (48), Allen (1), Hayes (29). SB_Allen (1). CS_Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Bohm, Stott); Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Allen, Hayes, Gamel 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Vierling, Allen, Gamel. LIDP_Cruz. GIDP_Vierling.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins; Hoskins, Castellanos, Camargo, Castellanos); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter 6 5 2 2 1 8 80 4.85 Hand 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.99 Alvarado 1 2 0 0 1 2 27 4.97 Domínguez, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.67 Brogdon, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.05

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 4 83 3.50 De Los Santos, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.05 Bañuelos, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 9.53 Crowe, BS, 2-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 23 3.27 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.70 Underwood Jr., L, 0-3 1 3 2 1 0 0 16 4.18

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0, Bañuelos 1-1, Crowe 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:30. A_26,946 (38,747).

