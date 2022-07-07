Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Washington
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hall dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|García ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|110
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|003
|100
|10x
|—
|5
LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Hall (4). SF_Realmuto (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon L,1-12
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Machado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Nelson W,3-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alvarado H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hand H,9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Domínguez S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:56. A_22,104 (42,792).
