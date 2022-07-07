Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Washington Philadelphia ab

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 31 5 8 5 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 1 Soto rf 5 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Hall dh 4 2 2 2 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 García ss 3 0 1 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Adrianza ss 1 0 1 1 Vierling 3b 4 1 1 0 Barrera c 4 0 0 0 Moniak cf 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 1 0

Washington 110 000 010 — 3 Philadelphia 003 100 10x — 5

LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Hall (4). SF_Realmuto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Adon L,1-12 4 6 4 4 3 5 Machado 1 1 0 0 0 1 Weems 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Falter 4 6 2 2 1 6 Nelson W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Alvarado H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3 Hand H,9 1 1 1 1 0 0 Domínguez S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:56. A_22,104 (42,792).

