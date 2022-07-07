Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

Washington

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
3
8
3

Totals
31
5
8
5

Hernández 2b
5
1
1
0

Schwarber lf
3
0
0
1

Soto rf
5
1
2
1

Hoskins...

READ MORE

Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 31 5 8 5
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 1
Soto rf 5 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Hall dh 4 2 2 2
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1
Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1
García ss 3 0 1 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0
Adrianza ss 1 0 1 1 Vierling 3b 4 1 1 0
Barrera c 4 0 0 0 Moniak cf 3 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 0 1 0
Washington 110 000 010 3
Philadelphia 003 100 10x 5

LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Hall (4). SF_Realmuto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Adon L,1-12 4 6 4 4 3 5
Machado 1 1 0 0 0 1
Weems 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Falter 4 6 2 2 1 6
Nelson W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Alvarado H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hand H,9 1 1 1 1 0 0
Domínguez S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:56. A_22,104 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|14 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2022 -...
7|14 Executive Briefing Center Tour for the...
7|14 okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories