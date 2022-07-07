Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Washington
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|12
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|García ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Adrianza ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.224
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hall dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Washington
|110
|000
|010_3
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|100
|10x_5
|8
|0
LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Hall (4), off Cishek. RBIs_Franco (35), Soto (34), Adrianza (3), Hall 2 (7), Realmuto (35), Gregorius (13), Schwarber (56). SF_Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Cruz 2, Barrera, García 2, Robles); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Schwarber.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 1-12
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|96
|7.10
|Machado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.15
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|7.27
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.63
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|78
|4.82
|Nelson, W, 3-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.17
|Alvarado, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.09
|Hand, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.42
|Domínguez, S, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.74
HBP_Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:56. A_22,104 (42,792).
