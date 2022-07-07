Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 7:18 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 12
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Soto rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .234
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .310
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272
Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241
García ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .326
Adrianza ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .196
Barrera c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 3 10
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .224
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Hall dh 4 2 2 2 0 2 .290
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .242
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .252
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Vierling 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Moniak cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .140
Washington 110 000 010_3 8 0
Philadelphia 003 100 10x_5 8 0

LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Hall (4), off Cishek. RBIs_Franco (35), Soto (34), Adrianza (3), Hall 2 (7), Realmuto (35), Gregorius (13), Schwarber (56). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Cruz 2, Barrera, García 2, Robles); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adon, L, 1-12 4 6 4 4 3 5 96 7.10
Machado 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.15
Weems 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 7.27
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.63
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Falter 4 6 2 2 1 6 78 4.82
Nelson, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.17
Alvarado, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 5.09
Hand, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.42
Domínguez, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.74

HBP_Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:56. A_22,104 (42,792).

