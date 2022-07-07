Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 2 12 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248 Soto rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .234 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .310 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241 García ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .326 Adrianza ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .196 Barrera c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 3 10 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .224 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251 Hall dh 4 2 2 2 0 2 .290 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .252 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Vierling 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Moniak cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .140

Washington 110 000 010_3 8 0 Philadelphia 003 100 10x_5 8 0

LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hernández (18), Bell (18), García (11), Adrianza (2), Hoskins (17), Hall (2), Vierling (5). 3B_Gregorius (4). HR_Hall (4), off Cishek. RBIs_Franco (35), Soto (34), Adrianza (3), Hall 2 (7), Realmuto (35), Gregorius (13), Schwarber (56). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Cruz 2, Barrera, García 2, Robles); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Adon, L, 1-12 4 6 4 4 3 5 96 7.10 Machado 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.15 Weems 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 7.27 Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.63 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter 4 6 2 2 1 6 78 4.82 Nelson, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.17 Alvarado, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 5.09 Hand, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.42 Domínguez, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.74

HBP_Falter (Cruz), Hand (Franco). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:56. A_22,104 (42,792).

