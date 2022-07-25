Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
4
8
1

Totals
36
6
12
6

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0

Vierling cf
4
1
1
0

Swanson ss
4
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 1 Totals 36 6 12 6
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Vierling cf 4 1 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0
Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 Bohm dh 4 2 3 0
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 Muñoz 2b 4 1 2 0
Contreras dh 3 1 1 0 Stott ss 4 1 2 5
Rosario ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0
Arcia 2b 2 1 0 0
Canó ph 1 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 0 1 0
Atlanta 030 001 000 4
Philadelphia 021 000 03x 6

E_Camargo (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Riley 2 (25), Bohm (14), Stott (8). HR_Stott (7). SB_Vierling (4), Realmuto (13), Acuña Jr. (21), Harris II (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried 6 9 3 3 0 8
Lee H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minter L,4-3 BS,5-8 1 3 3 3 0 0
Philadelphia
Suárez 5 4 3 0 1 4
Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bellatti W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Domínguez S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Suárez, Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:16. A_25,452 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories