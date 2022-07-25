Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Atlanta Philadelphia ab

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 1 Totals 36 6 12 6 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Vierling cf 4 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 Bohm dh 4 2 3 0 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 Muñoz 2b 4 1 2 0 Contreras dh 3 1 1 0 Stott ss 4 1 2 5 Rosario ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 Arcia 2b 2 1 0 0 Canó ph 1 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 0 1 0

Atlanta 030 001 000 — 4 Philadelphia 021 000 03x — 6

E_Camargo (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Riley 2 (25), Bohm (14), Stott (8). HR_Stott (7). SB_Vierling (4), Realmuto (13), Acuña Jr. (21), Harris II (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried 6 9 3 3 0 8 Lee H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Minter L,4-3 BS,5-8 1 3 3 3 0 0

Philadelphia Suárez 5 4 3 0 1 4 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 2 Bellatti W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Domínguez S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Suárez, Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:16. A_25,452 (42,792).

