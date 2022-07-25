Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
4
8
1
Totals
36
6
12
6
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0
Vierling cf
4
1
1
0
Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
|Atlanta
|030
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|021
|000
|03x
|—
|6
E_Camargo (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Riley 2 (25), Bohm (14), Stott (8). HR_Stott (7). SB_Vierling (4), Realmuto (13), Acuña Jr. (21), Harris II (11).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Lee H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minter L,4-3 BS,5-8
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|5
|
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bellatti W,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez S,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Suárez, Brogdon.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:16. A_25,452 (42,792).
