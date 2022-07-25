Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
4
8
1
2
9

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0
1
0
.264

Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.290

Olson 1b
4
0
0
...

READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 1 2 9
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .264
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .225
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127
Contreras dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258
a-Rosario ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Arcia 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .241
b-Canó ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Harris II cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 12 6 0 10
Vierling cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
Bohm dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .287
Muñoz 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .234
Stott ss 4 1 2 5 0 1 .196
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Atlanta 030 001 000_4 8 0
Philadelphia 021 000 03x_6 12 1

a-flied out for Contreras in the 8th. b-lined out for Arcia in the 9th.

E_Camargo (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Riley 2 (25), Bohm (14), Stott (8). HR_Stott (7), off Minter. RBIs_Ozuna (40), Stott 5 (31), Realmuto (40). SB_Vierling (4), Realmuto (13), Acuña Jr. (21), Harris II (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (d’Arnaud, Olson 2, Acuña Jr.); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling, Camargo 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Muñoz, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 6 9 3 3 0 8 103 2.73
Lee, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.38
Minter, L, 4-3, BS, 5-8 1 3 3 3 0 0 20 2.40
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 5 4 3 0 1 4 78 3.84
Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.25
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 5.14
Bellatti, W, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.34
Domínguez, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.75

WP_Suárez, Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:16. A_25,452 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories