Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|1
|2
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Contreras dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Rosario ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Arcia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|b-Canó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|0
|10
|
|Vierling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Bohm dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Muñoz 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.196
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Atlanta
|030
|001
|000_4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|021
|000
|03x_6
|12
|1
a-flied out for Contreras in the 8th. b-lined out for Arcia in the 9th.
E_Camargo (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Riley 2 (25), Bohm (14), Stott (8). HR_Stott (7), off Minter. RBIs_Ozuna (40), Stott 5 (31), Realmuto (40). SB_Vierling (4), Realmuto (13), Acuña Jr. (21), Harris II (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (d’Arnaud, Olson 2, Acuña Jr.); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling, Camargo 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
GIDP_Swanson.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Muñoz, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|8
|103
|2.73
|Lee, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.38
|Minter, L, 4-3, BS, 5-8
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|2.40
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|5
|
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|78
|3.84
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|5.14
|Bellatti, W, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.34
|Domínguez, S, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.75
WP_Suárez, Brogdon.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:16. A_25,452 (42,792).
