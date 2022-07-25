Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 1 2 9 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .264 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .225 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127 Contreras dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258 a-Rosario ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Arcia 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .241 b-Canó ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Harris II cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 12 6 0 10 Vierling cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248 Bohm dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .287 Muñoz 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .234 Stott ss 4 1 2 5 0 1 .196 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242

Atlanta 030 001 000_4 8 0 Philadelphia 021 000 03x_6 12 1

a-flied out for Contreras in the 8th. b-lined out for Arcia in the 9th.

E_Camargo (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Riley 2 (25), Bohm (14), Stott (8). HR_Stott (7), off Minter. RBIs_Ozuna (40), Stott 5 (31), Realmuto (40). SB_Vierling (4), Realmuto (13), Acuña Jr. (21), Harris II (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (d’Arnaud, Olson 2, Acuña Jr.); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling, Camargo 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Muñoz, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 6 9 3 3 0 8 103 2.73 Lee, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.38 Minter, L, 4-3, BS, 5-8 1 3 3 3 0 0 20 2.40

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 5 4 3 0 1 4 78 3.84 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.25 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 5.14 Bellatti, W, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.34 Domínguez, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.75

WP_Suárez, Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:16. A_25,452 (42,792).

