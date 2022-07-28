Trending:
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:40 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 8 15 8 0 6
Schwarber lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .204
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .245
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .294
Hall dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .256
Castellanos rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .251
Stott 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .218
Vierling cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .234
Stubbs c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 7 7 5 10
Newman 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .262
Cruz ss 4 0 0 1 1 1 .214
Hayes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Madris rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246
Allen cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Mitchell dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .216
VanMeter 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .182
Heineman c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .209
Philadelphia 310 003 100_8 15 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 205_7 7 0

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Hoskins (20). 3B_Hall (1), Newman (2). HR_Schwarber (32), off Thompson; Mitchell (3), off Wheeler. RBIs_Hall 2 (11), Castellanos (47), Bohm (40), Schwarber 3 (64), Gregorius (19), Mitchell 2 (10), Heineman 2 (5), Newman 2 (14), Cruz (22). SB_Newman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling 2, Hall); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Madris). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cruz 2. GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 9-5 7 3 2 2 3 8 97 2.77
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.72
Familia 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 19 6.00
Domínguez, S, 6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.72
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, L, 3-8 5 2-3 11 7 7 0 4 99 5.09
Stratton 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 28 5.09
Peters 2 1 0 0 0 0 25 4.89

Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Knebel (Heineman). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_20,701 (38,747).

Top Stories