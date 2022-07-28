Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
42
8
15
8
0
6
Schwarber lf
5
1
2
3
0
0
.204
Hoskins 1b
5
1
2
0
0
0
.245
Bohm 3b
5
1
2
1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|5
|10
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Madris rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Mitchell dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.209
|Philadelphia
|310
|003
|100_8
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|205_7
|7
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Hoskins (20). 3B_Hall (1), Newman (2). HR_Schwarber (32), off Thompson; Mitchell (3), off Wheeler. RBIs_Hall 2 (11), Castellanos (47), Bohm (40), Schwarber 3 (64), Gregorius (19), Mitchell 2 (10), Heineman 2 (5), Newman 2 (14), Cruz (22). SB_Newman (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling 2, Hall); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Madris). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cruz 2. GIDP_Hayes.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 9-5
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|97
|2.77
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.72
|Familia
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|19
|6.00
|Domínguez, S, 6-7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.72
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 3-8
|5
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|4
|99
|5.09
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|5.09
|Peters
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|4.89
Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Knebel (Heineman). WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:11. A_20,701 (38,747).
