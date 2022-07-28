Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 8 15 8 0 6 Schwarber lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .204 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .294 Hall dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .256 Castellanos rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .251 Stott 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .218 Vierling cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .234 Stubbs c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 7 7 5 10 Newman 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .262 Cruz ss 4 0 0 1 1 1 .214 Hayes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Madris rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246 Allen cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125 Mitchell dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .216 VanMeter 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .182 Heineman c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .209

Philadelphia 310 003 100_8 15 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 205_7 7 0

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Hoskins (20). 3B_Hall (1), Newman (2). HR_Schwarber (32), off Thompson; Mitchell (3), off Wheeler. RBIs_Hall 2 (11), Castellanos (47), Bohm (40), Schwarber 3 (64), Gregorius (19), Mitchell 2 (10), Heineman 2 (5), Newman 2 (14), Cruz (22). SB_Newman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Vierling 2, Hall); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Madris). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cruz 2. GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 9-5 7 3 2 2 3 8 97 2.77 Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.72 Familia 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 19 6.00 Domínguez, S, 6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.72

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson, L, 3-8 5 2-3 11 7 7 0 4 99 5.09 Stratton 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 28 5.09 Peters 2 1 0 0 0 0 25 4.89

Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Knebel (Heineman). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_20,701 (38,747).

