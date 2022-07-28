Trending:
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:40 pm
Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
42
8
15
8

Totals
33
7
7
7

Schwarber lf
5
1
2
3

Newman 2b
4
1
2
2

Hoskins 1b
5
1
2
0

Cruz...

Philadelphia 310 003 100 8
Pittsburgh 000 000 205 7

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Hoskins (20). 3B_Hall (1), Newman (2). HR_Schwarber (32), Mitchell (3). SB_Newman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,9-5 7 3 2 2 3 8
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 1
Familia 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Domínguez S,6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Thompson L,3-8 5 2-3 11 7 7 0 4
Stratton 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Peters 2 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Knebel (Heineman). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_20,701 (38,747).

