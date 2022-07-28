Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 8 15 8 Totals 33 7 7 7 Schwarber lf 5 1 2 3 Newman 2b 4 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 Cruz ss 4 0 0 1 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 1 Hayes 3b 5 0 0 0 Hall dh 5 1 1 2 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 1 3 1 Madris rf 3 1 0 0 Stott 2b 5 0 1 0 Allen cf 4 1 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 Mitchell dh 4 2 3 2 Vierling cf 4 2 2 0 VanMeter 1b 3 1 0 0 Stubbs c 4 1 1 0 Heineman c 3 1 1 2

Philadelphia 310 003 100 — 8 Pittsburgh 000 000 205 — 7

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Hoskins (20). 3B_Hall (1), Newman (2). HR_Schwarber (32), Mitchell (3). SB_Newman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,9-5 7 3 2 2 3 8 Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 1 Familia 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 Domínguez S,6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh Thompson L,3-8 5 2-3 11 7 7 0 4 Stratton 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 Peters 2 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Knebel (Heineman). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_20,701 (38,747).

