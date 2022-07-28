Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
42
8
15
8
Totals
33
7
7
7
Schwarber lf
5
1
2
3
Newman 2b
4
1
2
2
Hoskins 1b
5
1
2
0
Cruz...
DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Hoskins (20). 3B_Hall (1), Newman (2). HR_Schwarber (32), Mitchell (3). SB_Newman (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,9-5
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Familia
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Domínguez S,6-7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L,3-8
|5
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|4
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Peters
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Knebel (Heineman). WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:11. A_20,701 (38,747).
