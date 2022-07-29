Philadelphia Union take win streak into match with the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (7-11-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (11-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference) Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -151, Houston +403, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo as winners of four straight games. The Union are 6-0-5 at home. The Union have scored 34 goals while allowing 15 for a +19 goal... READ MORE

Houston Dynamo (7-11-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (11-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -151, Houston +403, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo as winners of four straight games.

The Union are 6-0-5 at home. The Union have scored 34 goals while allowing 15 for a +19 goal differential.

The Dynamo are 3-7-0 in road games. The Dynamo have a 3-8 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has 10 goals and two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has five goals over the last 10 games.

Darwin Quintero has scored seven goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Thorleifur Ulfarsson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jack Elliott (injured), Jose Martinez (injured).

Dynamo: Thiago Fernandes (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

