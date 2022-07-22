Philadelphia Union try to continue win streak in matchup with Orlando City

Philadelphia Union (10-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +144, Philadelphia +179, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup with Orlando City as winners of three consecutive games. Orlando is 6-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 85 shots... READ MORE

Philadelphia Union (10-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +144, Philadelphia +179, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup with Orlando City as winners of three consecutive games.

Orlando is 6-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 85 shots on goal, averaging 4.0 per game.

The Union are 8-2-6 in conference games. The Union are 5-2 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has scored seven goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has nine goals and two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Union: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Adam Grinwis (injured), Mason Stajduhar (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

Union: Jack Elliott (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.