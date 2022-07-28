Phillies bring road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (51-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-58, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -193, Pirates +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to extend a three-game road winning streak. Pittsburgh... READ MORE

Philadelphia Phillies (51-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -193, Pirates +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh has a 40-58 record overall and a 21-25 record in home games. The Pirates have an 18-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has a 51-47 record overall and a 25-22 record on the road. The Phillies have a 31-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 32 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .201 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-28 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

