Phillies host the Cubs for the season opener

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -161, Cubs +138; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs in the season opener. Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Phillies slugged .408... READ MORE

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -161, Cubs +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs in the season opener.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Phillies slugged .408 with a .318 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237 and slugging .407.

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.