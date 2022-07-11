Pirates’ Keller sharp for 7 innings in 5-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and doubled, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 Monday night. Keller (3-6) scattered five hits, struck out five and hit a batter in the longest outing of his career. “They let me go back out for the seventh and that was the only thing on my mind, getting through that, no matter what,” Keller said. “That’s what starting... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and doubled, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 Monday night.

Keller (3-6) scattered five hits, struck out five and hit a batter in the longest outing of his career.

“They let me go back out for the seventh and that was the only thing on my mind, getting through that, no matter what,” Keller said. “That’s what starting pitchers want to do. You want to go as deep as you can.”

Diego Castillo singled twice and drove in two runs, while Kevin Newman had three hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight. Newman is 7 for 18 since returning from the injured list Friday.

The Pirates struck quickly on Castillo’s two-run single against Trevor Rogers (4-8) in the first. Newman’s RBI double in the second increased Pittsburgh’s advantage.

“To get on the board early and not squander an opportunity it was really important,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.

The Marlins cut the deficit on Avisaíl García’s run-scoring single in the sixth before Marisnick went deep with a two-run shot off reliever Jimmy Yacabonis in the ninth. Marisnick was activated from the injured list Monday after surgery on his left thumb May 12.

“It’s a reset button, you don’t really know how you’re feeling before so you come back with a reset and you go from there,” Marisnick said. “It takes a long time to have a good year. You have to string them together, do it for a long time and keep that feel. But getting results early is great.”

Pittsburgh reliever Chase De Jong got the first two outs of the eighth around a leadoff walk. Yerry De Los Santos relieved De Jong and struck out four in 1 1/3 innings for his third save.

“We really didn’t get anything going,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “Guys were prepared on what we were trying to do. Executing is always a different story.”

Rogers allowed three runs, six hits, walked three and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander has completed six innings once in his 17 starts this season.

FEAST OR FAMINE

García had two additional RBI opportunities without similar results. With two runners on, García grounded into a double play to end the first. Two Marlins runners reached with two out in the eighth but De Los Santos struck out García.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. After five relief appearances with Pittsburgh, Vieaux was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis July 7.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Reynolds, who has a club-leading 15 home runs, exited after the sixth inning of Sunday’s game at Milwaukee. Reynolds is expected to be pursued by contending teams as the trade deadline nears.

Marlins: OF Jorge Soler (bilateral pelvis inflammation) took batting practice Monday and will play in a rehab game Tuesday at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Stratton (5-4, 5.14) will start the second game of the series for the Pirates Tuesday while the Marlins will go with LHP Daniel Castano (1-2, 3.60).

