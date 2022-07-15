Pirates visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-49, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (5-7, 5.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -142, Pirates +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series. Colorado is 41-49 overall... READ MORE

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-49, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (5-7, 5.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -142, Pirates +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 41-49 overall and 26-22 at home. The Rockies have a 19-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh is 38-52 overall and 18-29 in road games. The Pirates are 23-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-31 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

