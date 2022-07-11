Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 4 10 Newman ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .288 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .238 Castillo rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .204 Suwinski lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Gamel lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 Marisnick cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .192 Delay c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 2 9 Wendle 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275 Cooper dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fortes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 García rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .229 Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 De La Cruz lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .185 a-Berti ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277

Pittsburgh 210 000 002_5 11 1 Miami 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-walked for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Delay (2), Aguilar (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7. 2B_Newman (5), Marisnick (3), Delay (3), VanMeter (3), Cooper (21). HR_Marisnick (1), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Castillo 2 (25), Newman (10), Marisnick 2 (3), García (26). SB_Hayes (10), Marisnick (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis, Suwinski 2, Marisnick, Delay, Hayes); Miami 1 (García). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.

GIDP_Vogelbach, García.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, VanMeter, Chavis); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 3-6 7 5 1 1 0 5 95 4.88 De Jong, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.20 De Los Santos, S, 3-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 26 2.81

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, L, 4-8 5 1-3 6 3 2 3 7 101 5.42 Pop 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.25 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.63 Yacabonis 1 4 2 2 1 1 28 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0. HBP_Keller (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:03. A_8,560 (36,742).

