Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|4
|10
|
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.238
|Castillo rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Suwinski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Gamel lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Marisnick cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.192
|Delay c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|
|Wendle 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rojas ss-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Berti ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Pittsburgh
|210
|000
|002_5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
a-walked for Stallings in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E_Delay (2), Aguilar (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7. 2B_Newman (5), Marisnick (3), Delay (3), VanMeter (3), Cooper (21). HR_Marisnick (1), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Castillo 2 (25), Newman (10), Marisnick 2 (3), García (26). SB_Hayes (10), Marisnick (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis, Suwinski 2, Marisnick, Delay, Hayes); Miami 1 (García). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.
GIDP_Vogelbach, García.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, VanMeter, Chavis); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-6
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|95
|4.88
|De Jong, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.20
|De Los Santos, S, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|26
|2.81
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 4-8
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|3
|7
|101
|5.42
|Pop
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.63
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0. HBP_Keller (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_3:03. A_8,560 (36,742).
