Sports News

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 9:58 pm
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
5
11
5
4
10

Newman ss
5
1
3
1
0
0
.288

Hayes 3b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.250

Chavis 1b
4
0
0
0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 4 10
Newman ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .288
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .238
Castillo rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .204
Suwinski lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Gamel lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Marisnick cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .192
Delay c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 9
Wendle 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Cooper dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248
1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fortes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
García rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .229
Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
De La Cruz lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .185
a-Berti ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Pittsburgh 210 000 002_5 11 1
Miami 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-walked for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Delay (2), Aguilar (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7. 2B_Newman (5), Marisnick (3), Delay (3), VanMeter (3), Cooper (21). HR_Marisnick (1), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Castillo 2 (25), Newman (10), Marisnick 2 (3), García (26). SB_Hayes (10), Marisnick (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis, Suwinski 2, Marisnick, Delay, Hayes); Miami 1 (García). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 16; Miami 1 for 4.

GIDP_Vogelbach, García.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, VanMeter, Chavis); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 3-6 7 5 1 1 0 5 95 4.88
De Jong, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.20
De Los Santos, S, 3-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 26 2.81
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, L, 4-8 5 1-3 6 3 2 3 7 101 5.42
Pop 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.25
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.63
Yacabonis 1 4 2 2 1 1 28 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0. HBP_Keller (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:03. A_8,560 (36,742).

Top Stories