Pogacar’s teammate Bennett out of Tour with COVID-19

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 7:28 am
MEGEVE, France (AP) — New Zealand rider George Bennett was forced out of the Tour de France ahead of Tuesday’s Stage 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bennett, who rode in support of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, was tested on the rest day Monday after showing symptoms of the coronavirus, their UAE-Emirates team doctor Adrian Rotunno said.

“Per our protocol he was tested for COVID-19 and returned a positive result,” Rotunno said. “Therefore he will not start today.”

Bennett is the second rider from the UAE-Emirates to leave the race because of a positive test after Vegard Stake Laengen last week.

Bennett was 32nd in the general classification.

His withdrawal was announced a day after the International Cycling Union said no riders tested positive for the virus during mandatory testing of the entire peloton before Monday.

The peloton tackles a 148-kilometer route on Tuesday from Morzine to Megeve in the Alps. Race leader Pogacar had a 39-second lead over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard.

