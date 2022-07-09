Portland 3, Seattle 0

Portland
1
2
—
3
Seattle
0
0
—
0
First Half_1, Portland, Niezgoda, 7 (Blanco), 24th minute.
Second Half_2, Portland, Moreno, 4 (penalty kick), 82nd; 3, Portland, Asprilla, 4, 85th.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Williamson, Portland, 6th; Ragen, Seattle, 45th+2; Chara, Portland, 57th; Roldan, Seattle, 70th; Tolo, Seattle, 81st; Asprilla, Portland, 85th; Chara, Portland, 87th.
Referee_Christopher Penso....
READ MORE
|Portland
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Seattle
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Portland, Niezgoda, 7 (Blanco), 24th minute.
Second Half_2, Portland, Moreno, 4 (penalty kick), 82nd; 3, Portland, Asprilla, 4, 85th.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Williamson, Portland, 6th; Ragen, Seattle, 45th+2; Chara, Portland, 57th; Roldan, Seattle, 70th; Tolo, Seattle, 81st; Asprilla, Portland, 85th; Chara, Portland, 87th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Jose Da Silva, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.
A_47,722.
___
Lineups
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, 74th), Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Bill Tuiloma, 90th+1), Eryk Williamson (Cristhian Paredes, 63rd); Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 75th), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora, 90th+1).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Leo Chu, 81st), Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe (Josh Atencio, 64th), Albert Rusnak (Jimmy Medranda, 75th); Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 81st).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.