Portland 3, Seattle 0

Portland

1

2

—

3 Seattle

0

0

—

0 First Half_1, Portland, Niezgoda, 7 (Blanco), 24th minute. Second Half_2, Portland, Moreno, 4 (penalty kick), 82nd; 3, Portland, Asprilla, 4, 85th. Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland. Yellow Cards_Williamson, Portland, 6th; Ragen, Seattle, 45th+2; Chara, Portland, 57th; Roldan, Seattle, 70th; Tolo, Seattle, 81st; Asprilla, Portland, 85th; Chara, Portland, 87th. Referee_Christopher Penso.... READ MORE

Portland 1 2 — 3 Seattle 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Portland, Niezgoda, 7 (Blanco), 24th minute.

Second Half_2, Portland, Moreno, 4 (penalty kick), 82nd; 3, Portland, Asprilla, 4, 85th.

Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Williamson, Portland, 6th; Ragen, Seattle, 45th+2; Chara, Portland, 57th; Roldan, Seattle, 70th; Tolo, Seattle, 81st; Asprilla, Portland, 85th; Chara, Portland, 87th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Jose Da Silva, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_47,722.

___

Lineups

Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, 74th), Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Bill Tuiloma, 90th+1), Eryk Williamson (Cristhian Paredes, 63rd); Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 75th), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora, 90th+1).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Leo Chu, 81st), Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe (Josh Atencio, 64th), Albert Rusnak (Jimmy Medranda, 75th); Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 81st).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.