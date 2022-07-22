Portland Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (5-8-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (6-6-9, seventh in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -149, San Jose +337, Draw +325; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes square off in conference play. The Timbers are 6-4-6 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers are fifth in the league with 33 goals led by Jaroslaw... READ MORE

San Jose Earthquakes (5-8-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (6-6-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -149, San Jose +337, Draw +325; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes square off in conference play.

The Timbers are 6-4-6 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers are fifth in the league with 33 goals led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda with seven.

The Earthquakes are 4-5-5 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are fifth in the MLS with 33 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with 11.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Earthquakes won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niezgoda has scored seven goals for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ebobisse has 11 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Jamiro Monteiro has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Earthquakes: Marcos Lopez (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

