Rangers face the Orioles looking to end road losing streak

Texas Rangers (37-42, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-4, 5.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Orioles -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to break a three-game road skid.

Baltimore has a 20-17 record in home games and a 38-44 record overall. The Orioles have a 16-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 20-22 in road games and 37-42 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .266 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .236 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

