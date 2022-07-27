Rangers look to avoid series sweep against the Mariners

Texas Rangers (43-52, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-45, second in the AL West) Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-10, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Texas Rangers looking to sweep their three-game series. Seattle has a 52-45... READ MORE

Texas Rangers (43-52, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-10, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Texas Rangers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Seattle has a 52-45 record overall and a 26-23 record in home games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Texas is 22-27 in road games and 43-52 overall. The Rangers have gone 19-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners are ahead 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 37 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Ty France is 14-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe ranks third on the Rangers with a .272 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 42 RBI. Leody Taveras is 14-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 2-8, .247 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

