Raveloson leads the LA Galaxy against Los Angeles FC

LA Galaxy (8-6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-4-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -127, Los Angeles +293, Draw +302; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Rayan Raveloson leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with Los Angeles FC following a two-goal outing against CF Montreal.

LAFC is 6-4-2 in Western Conference games. LAFC has a +16 goal differential, scoring 35 goals while conceding 19.

The Galaxy are 5-5-2 in conference games. The Galaxy lead the Western Conference with just 19 goals given up.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has six goals and two assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Chicharito has seven goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Tomas Romero (injured), Jose Cifuentes (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Kevin Cabral (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

