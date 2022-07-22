Real Salt Lake hosts Dallas after shutout win

FC Dallas (7-6-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-6-6, third in the Western Conference) Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +101, FC Dallas +258, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 3-0, Real Salt Lake plays Dallas. RSL is 7-4-4 in conference play. RSL ranks 10th in the league giving up just 26 goals. Dallas... READ MORE

FC Dallas (7-6-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-6-6, third in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +101, FC Dallas +258, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 3-0, Real Salt Lake plays Dallas.

RSL is 7-4-4 in conference play. RSL ranks 10th in the league giving up just 26 goals.

Dallas is 6-4-4 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 4-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has scored four goals with three assists for RSL. Sergio Cordova has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 11 goals and added four assists for Dallas. Alan Velasco has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dallas: 1-5-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Dallas: Marco Farfan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

