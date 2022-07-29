Real Salt Lake looks to end road losing streak in game against the San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake (9-7-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-9-7, 13th in the Western Conference) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +122, Real Salt Lake +201, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits the San Jose Earthquakes looking to break a three-game road slide. The Earthquakes are 4-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are eighth in the MLS... READ MORE

Real Salt Lake (9-7-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-9-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +122, Real Salt Lake +201, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits the San Jose Earthquakes looking to break a three-game road slide.

The Earthquakes are 4-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are eighth in the MLS drawing 115 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

RSL is 7-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. RSL ranks ninth in the MLS allowing 27 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. RSL won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has scored 11 goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Jamiro Monteiro has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sergio Cordova has four goals and one assist for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

RSL: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Jefferson Savarino (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

