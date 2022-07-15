Red Sox aim to end 4-game slide, take on the Yankees

Boston Red Sox (47-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-27, first in the AL East) New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -179, Red Sox +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox enter the matchup with the New York Yankees as losers of four straight... READ MORE

Boston Red Sox (47-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -179, Red Sox +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox enter the matchup with the New York Yankees as losers of four straight games.

New York is 35-11 in home games and 62-27 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Boston has a 24-23 record in road games and a 47-43 record overall. The Red Sox have a 19-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Yankees. Matt Carpenter is 11-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .317 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (hand), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: day-to-day (hand), Matt Strahm: day-to-day (wrist), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

