Red Sox and Blue Jays meet in season opener

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28 ERA, .96 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -136, Red Sox +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox start the season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 at home a season ago. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.

INJURIES: Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

