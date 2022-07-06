Red Sox and Rays play in series rubber match

Tampa Bay Rays (44-37, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-36, second in the AL East) Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Rays +113; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Boston has... READ MORE

Tampa Bay Rays (44-37, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-36, second in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Rays +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has a 45-36 record overall and a 21-17 record at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 19-20 on the road and 44-37 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .579. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-36 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .290 batting average to rank 11th on the Rays, and has 13 doubles and three home runs. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

