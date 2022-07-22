Reyna leads Charlotte FC against Toronto

Charlotte FC (8-11-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-12-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +116, Charlotte FC +215, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Yordy Reyna leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against Inter Miami. Toronto is 5-10-1 against conference opponents. Toronto is 0-4-1 when it scores just one goal. Charlotte is 5-8-1... READ MORE

Charlotte FC (8-11-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-12-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +116, Charlotte FC +215, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Yordy Reyna leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

Toronto is 5-10-1 against conference opponents. Toronto is 0-4-1 when it scores just one goal.

Charlotte is 5-8-1 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 27 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Jimenez has scored eight goals and added two assists for Toronto. Jayden Nelson has two assists over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has scored five goals with two assists for Charlotte. Andre Shinyashiki has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured).

