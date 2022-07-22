Reynoso leads Minnesota United against the Houston Dynamo

Minnesota United FC (9-8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-10-4, 11th in the Western Conference) Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +120, Minnesota United FC +204, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo fresh off of a two-goal showing against D.C. United. The Dynamo are 5-7-4 in Western Conference games. Darwin Quintero leads the ninth-ranked... READ MORE

Minnesota United FC (9-8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-10-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +120, Minnesota United FC +204, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo fresh off of a two-goal showing against D.C. United.

The Dynamo are 5-7-4 in Western Conference games. Darwin Quintero leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven. The Dynamo have scored 27 goals.

United is 6-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks eighth in the MLS allowing only 25 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quintero has scored seven goals and added two assists for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Reynoso has nine goals and three assists for United. Luis Amarilla has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Thiago Fernandes (injured).

United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Niko Hansen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

