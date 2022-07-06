Rockies aim to end 4-game road slide, play the Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -332, Rockies +263; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to break a four-game road slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles has... READ MORE

Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -332, Rockies +263; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to break a four-game road slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 25-13 record in home games and a 50-29 record overall. The Dodgers are 21-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 35-45 record overall and a 12-25 record on the road. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams match up Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 6-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (ankle), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

